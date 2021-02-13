Rocks Museum in Panchagarh



The Panchagarh Rocks Museum is the first rocks museum of Bangladesh. It is located in Panchagarh Govt. Prof. NazmulHaque, principal of Panchagarh Govt. Mohila College, established the rocks museum on March 1, 1997. The Rocks museum is separate into two galleries, external and internal. In the external gallery there has a vast number of rocks; and in the internal gallery, there are small stones of different ages.





Collection of Rocks: Petrified Wood and Fossilized Rocks, Granite, Quartzite Shell, Lime Stone, Sits, Hard Rock, Basalt, Silica, Nice, Clay-Rock etc. have been keep in the Rocks museum for display. These are almost 60 pieces of rocks from different age sized by 3-4 inches to 10 feet.





In the museum there are some other important collections. Two antiquarian boats which built with only one truck of tree and about 500 to 1000 years ago and Multicolored sand and earth, petrified 'shall wood' and net, very old pictured bamboo fearing, different type antics, very old writings.







How to go





It is located in Panchagarh Sadar Upazila. You can hire local mode of transportation to visit this place from Panchagarh. But, if you want to know how to reach Panchagarh from Dhaka, please check below.





Road transport is the only direct transportation available between Panchagarh and Dhaka. There are many bus companies offering services from Dhaka to Panchagarh.









Where to stay





Some of the places you may consider staying in Panchagarh.



Eating facilities





It won't be a problem to find a restaurant for you to eat here in Panchagarh. Roadside restaurants are also available here.



Travel tips





Panchagarh is famous for handmade bamboo furniture. If you are interested in buying then visit the local shops.

