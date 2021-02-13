DU to expel 7 students over admission fraud



Dhaka University (DU) authorities have recommended the expulsion of seven students for their alleged involvement in admission test forgery and digital fraudulence. DU's Disciplinary Council has also recommended the suspension of 147 other students of the university and its affiliated colleges and institutions in connection with the same offence, reports UNB. The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by university vice-chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman, on Thursday evening, DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said. However, the final approval has to come from the syndicate at its next meeting, the Proctor said. These students were enrolled in the university through fraudulent means in the academic sessions from 2013-14 to 2016-17. Earlier two of them were served show cause notices to explain their stand. Meanwhile, the council has barred three teachers from evaluating examination papers for the next three years in the wake of allegations of "inappropriate" checking against them.



They are Prof ASM Atikur Rahman, Prof Golam Azam and Associate Professor Mainuddin Molla of the Social Welfare and Research Institute. In August 2019, DU authorities suspended as many as 69 students for adopting unfair means during admission tests. According to Dhaka University laws, expelled students can't challenge the decision of the syndicate. This rule is, however, not applicable to suspended students.



