'Make contributions to develop standard of life'



Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah on Friday urged the government to play special role for changing the fate of the people of country's northern region. "Food grains produced in northern region make huge contribution in meeting the demand of food of the people of whole country. We all have to make contributions to develop the standard of life of the people of this region," he said, reports BSS. The deputy speaker said these while addressing the annual general meeting of Rangpur Division Journalist Association (RDJA) at capital's Paltan Tower. Presided over by RDJA president Maksadur Rahman Maksud, the function was also addressed by its general secretary Mizanur Rahman and lawmaker Md Moshiur Rahman Ranga, among others. Fazle Rabbi Miah also urged the RDJA to become more vocal for building tunnel from Balashi Ghat area of Gaibandha to Bahadurabad.

