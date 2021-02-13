Int'l recognition of a unique pandemic prevention

Mayor Zannatul Ferdous



As a safe public transport service, the eco- friendly e-rickshaw and e-ambulance service 'Cholo' provided by the German donor agency GIZ was started in Singra municipality of Natore. At the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, public transport was stopped to prevent infection. As a result, the wheel of the vehicles also stopped in Singra as soon as the country also. Only government hospital ambulances were available to bring patients and the injured to hospitals, but it was inadequate in terms of demand.





At the time of the pandemic, when publics transport stopped plying due to lockdown, Singra Municipal Mayor Zannatul Ferdous, deployed e-rickshaws and ambulances to transport the covid patients and humanitarian aid. It came to the notice of the Guangzhou International Urban Innovation Technical Committee, an organization working on urban development in China.





The Guangzhou International Awards Committee has now awarded Singra municipality with the title of 'International Urban Development Initiative' for its exceptional use of e-transport services. The organization informed this information to Singra Municipality through e-mail on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by Binayak Chakraborty, coordinator of GIZ's 'Cholo' public transport service in Singra municipality of Bangladesh. With new initiatives in urban development in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Iran, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Senegal, South Africa, Turkey and UAE.



The name of Singra municipality of Natore district of Bangladesh has been added. The good news is that this municipality of Bangladesh is in the second place after Argentina.





Project Coordinator Binayak Chakraborty said the service was launched in November 2019 with 6 four-wheelers and the remaining with three-wheelers out of a total of 12 auto rickshaws worth around Tk 1 crore. Of the 12 vehicles, two four-wheelers were used as ambulances and the remaining 10 were used for public transport in the municipal area. Each of the vehicles has high quality batteries and motors. To charge them, a charging station was built next to the municipal office. The cars move almost silently. No fumes are emitted and the batteries are reusable so they are environmentally friendly and climate friendly.





The Guangzhou International Awards Committee has sent a 41-page information statement with international recognition. According to the statement, 273 'Development Initiative Proposals' from 175 cities in 60 countries were submitted to the Technical Committee last November. Of these, 55 initiative proposals from 158 cities were accepted. Out of 158 cities, 45 cities were finally selected. Of these, 15 cities were shortlisted and the remaining 30 cities were given the honor of 'deserving'. In the list of these 30 cities, Singra Municipality of Bangladesh is ranked second and fourth in the country.





Zannatul Ferdous, Mayor of Singra Municipality, said, "I am dedicating to the people of Singra the international recognition that has been achieved today by delivering humanitarian food aid from door to door through security and lockdown during e-transport service."







We are grateful to State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. He has also cooperated in this regard as always to ensure improved and modern civic services for the people of Singra.





State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "I am dedicating this rare honor to the volunteers of corona war." Especially to the Mayor of Singra Municipality Jannatul Ferdous, who did not enter his own home for 55 days in the service of Singra Municipality due to social distance. My cooperation will continue in future.





