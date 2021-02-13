Thousands of migratory birds flock to Atrai river



Thousands of migratory birds are now flocking to the Atrai river in Mahadevpur upazila in Noagaon. The river is becoming filled with the melodious chirping and twittering of the birds. In the morning, people on both sides of the river are waked by the chirp of different species of birds. This eye-catching sight touches the minds of people of that area. The sanctuary has been built on the two sides of the new bridge of Atrai river with bamboo. The number of visitors is increasing day by day to see the chirp of these beautiful birds.







This bird sanctuary, built with the great efforts of a few voluntary environmental organizations, has received a huge response from all over the country. Deputy Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar visited the Atrai River on February 5, 2021. She also organized a discussion meeting on biodiversity conservation on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsha' organized by the upazila administration, Forest Department and BBCF in collaboration with local environmental voluntary organizations.





During the visit, senior officials of Forest Department and Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department also visited the migratory birds of Atrai river. Member of Parliament of Noagaon-3 constituency Mohd Salim Uddin Tarafder, Upazila Parishad Chairman Ahsan Habib Bhodan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mizanur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mahadevpur Police Station Md Nazrul Islam Jewel including journalists, political leaders and people of different professions extended their hands of cooperation after seeing such examples in protecting birds and environment. It has been found on the ground that visitors are coming from far and wide of the country to enjoy this beautiful environment.



While talking to a few visitors, they said that such a free roaming area of birds always feels good. Such an eye-catching scene is mind blowing so the will come here again and again to enjoy.





Environmental activists of the area said, a two-kilometer official fish and bird sanctuary on both sides of the new bridge over the Atrai river will certainly play an important role in protecting biodiversity and the environment.





In this regard, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mizanur Rahman said, the number of visitors from different districts and upazilas is increasing due to the establishment of bird sanctuary. The upazila has been praised all over the country for the development of migratory bird and bird colonies in the Atrai river.





--- M Sakhawat Hossain, Mohadevpur, Naogaon

