realme offers special discount on C17, 7i



Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme is offering special offers on the prices of two of their most popular smartphones - realme C17 and realme 7i - to celebrate happening one year of their exuberant journey in Bangladesh.







Customers can buy realme C17at an attractive price of Tk 15,490 while its regular price is Tk 15,990. Meanwhile, the price of realme 7i has been reduced by Tk 1000 and will be available at an attractive price of 17,990. The customers can avail of this opportunity throughout this month (February) at all brand shops.







realme C17 is equipped with powerful 6GB RAM and useful internal storage of 128GB along with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate, making every slip extremely smooth. It also enables a 90% screen-to-body ratio and brings a more immersive entertainment experience for the youth. Meanwhile, realme C17 also has a quad-camera set-up with 13MP primary camera. You can capture high-quality portraits with the B&W Portrait lens. realme C17 can take incredibly pure and bright photos at night as well thanks to Super Nightscape mode.



On the other hand, realme 7i, the only smartphone in the country with 64MP camera at this price range, comes equipped with 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM and 64 MP quad camera set-up consisting of ultra-wide-angle, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens.





With higher refresh rate, sampling rate, massive 5,000mAh battery and powerful Snapdragon processor, the youth can enjoy heavy gaming with this smartphone.





realme began its journey in Bangladesh in February last year and they have successfully completed their first year in Bangladesh smartphone market with many feathers in their cap. To celebrate such an inspiring journey and return the love they have received from the youth and the fans in the last one year, realme has offered price concessions on regular price of realme C17 and realme 7i.







With the 'dare to leap' spirit realme has always 'dared' to surprise the youth with exciting offers. As they are celebrating one year of their success, so they will be coming up with a lot of more surprises in the next few days for their fans and us.





