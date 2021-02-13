vivo brings swift performance smartphone



vivo's brand-new smartphone vivo Y51 is now available in country's market from yesterday after a pre-booking period of 6 consecutive days.





The leading global smartphone brand vivo has assembled the powerfulbattery and processor with a big storage in a same smartphone at the same time. vivo Y51 has a massive battery of 5,000mAh with 18W flash charging technology which is capable of recharging the smartphone up to 70% in just 64 minutes. Thisvivo Y51 smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM which will ensure the users to get faster performance from vivo Y51. vivo Y51 has some of the best features for mobile photography.







It has 3 cameras on the back of the smartphone with a 48MP main camera. The smartphone also has a 16MP front camera.Cameras of vivo Y51 are equipped with technologies like wide angle, super macro, super-night mode. Stylish night filters technology will be a good companion for professional photographers. vivo Y51 has Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology for video. Due to EIS technology, users can capture clear and ultra-stable video even while in motion or movement.



This phone also has a 6.58-inch FHD+ supported display; where screen to body ratio is 90.61%.







vivo Y51 is available in 2 colors : Crystal Symphony and titanium Titanium Sapphire. From February 10 customers are able to buy vivo Y51 smartphones only at 21,990 BDT from all vivo outlets across the country.





