Singer launches 11th Gen Dell laptops



Country's leading consumer electronics and home appliance retailer Singer Bangladesh introducedthe 11th Gen Dell laptops inthe Bangladesh market. The launching ceremony held at Singer Headquarter on February 10, 2021 with the presence of Chandana Samarasinghe, Marketing Director of Singer Bangladesh, Mokbulla Huda Chowdhury, Sales Director, Kazi Rafiqul Islam, Wholesale Director and other Singer officialswith Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Country Director, Dell Technologies Bangladesh and other officials of Dell Bangladesh.





Three 11th Gen Dell laptops - Inspiron 5402, Inspiron 7306, and Inspiron 5406 - were launched at the event. Inspiron 5402 comes with Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor, NVIDIA® Geforce MX330 with 2GB GDDR5 Graphics, 14.0" full HD (1920 x 1080) narrow border 300 NITS WVA display, 512 GB SSD storage and 8GB DDR4 RAM. Facilitated with the same kind of specifications Inspiron 5406 (2 in 1).Inspiron 7306 (2 in 1) is another new surprise in the market with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 13.3" FHD Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA Display.





All these laptops featureWindows 10 Home, Mcafee security, and buyers will get twoyears warranty facility. The good news is that Singer Bangladesh is all set to introduce more new models of 11th Gen laptops in the Bangladeshi market for the tech-savvy people.



Leave Your Comments