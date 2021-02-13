POCO M2 Pro announced with Snapdragon 720G



Smartphone brand POCO today announced the launch of their new smartphone, POCO M2 Pro. Featuring a balance between performance and efficiency, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and comes with a 33W fast charger in-box.





Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "POCO M2 Pro offers the best of cutting-edge technology coupled with a long lasting 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charger out of the box. With a 48 MP AI quad camera setup, POCO M2 Pro upgrades the photography experience to unprecedented levels."





POCO M2 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and features an 8nm fabrication process that ensures power efficiency. Paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Adreno 618 GPU, POCO M2 Pro is geared for serious multi-tasking and gaming. It comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh built-in battery and a 33W fast charger out of the box.







Featuring a quad-camera setup, POCO M2 Pro comes with a 48MP wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. In addition to this, it comes with a 16MP in-screen selfie camera with night mode. Running POCO Launcher 2.0 out of the box, M2 Pro has a 6.67" Gorilla glass protected Fullscreen Display, a side mounted fingerprint scanner along with Z-Shocker Haptics. The device is now available in 'Green and Greener' colour. Price of the 6GB+64GB variant is BDT 22,999/- The phone will be available on authorized stores soon.



