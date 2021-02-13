Published:  12:34 AM, 13 February 2021

Pooja Bhatt questions garbage disposal and unauthorised parking in Bandra

Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and spoke of indiscriminate waste disposal and unauthorised parking in the city's Bandra area. The actress-filmmaker feels simply blaming the municipal corporation is not a solution. Citizens need to be more concerned and conscious. "Sorry to have to state this but Bandra is in an absolute mess. Citizens need to please be more concerned & conscious about how they dispose garbage. Apathy has replaced love for Bandra?," Pooja tweeted. In a separate tweet, she wrote: "If only every co-op society took responsibility for the lane/road outside their building with regards to indiscriminate garbage disposal and even unauthorised parking, life would be different."


