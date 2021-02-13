Kriti Kharbanda wants to play diverse characters





Kriti Kharbanda may have had a tough time health-wise after being diagnosed with malaria, but the actress has bounced back. In November last year, Kriti had revealed that she had become extremely weak after a bout of malaria. In fact, the actress was about to commence shooting for her film '14 Phere' opposite Vikrant Massey when she was diagnosed with malaria and advised complete bed rest. However, soon after recuperating, Kriti started shooting and said that despite feeling weak sometimes, she was glad to start working again. In a recent interview, Kriti had said that although she had been slightly apprehensive initially about shooting amid a pandemic, she was also glad to resume work after such a long break. In 2021, she added, she was looking forward to doing good work and take up interesting and diverse characters. The pretty actress also said that her years in the entertainment industry had taught her say things directly and to also put her foot down and say no if she didn't want to do something. Admitting that learning how to say no had helped her a lot and only made her stronger and wiser.





