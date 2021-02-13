Sonam feels Tom Holland would be a





Actor Tom Holland recently stated that regardless of his height, he would not hesitate to replace the current Bond, Daniel Craig, as the next 007 in the iconic spy movies. Sonam Kapoor has shared her opinion on the same. She posted the same piece of news on her Instagram with a caption that read, "He'd be a perfect bond." On a podcast, Tom shared that ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, he'd love to be James Bond. He also added that he looks pretty good in a suit. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 'The Zoya Factor' co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will next feature in a film titled 'Blind'. As the title suggests, Sonam will be seen essaying the role of a visually impaired girl in the film.





