“Being vocal about issues never jeopardized my work life”



Richa Chadha recently opened up about being vocal on matters of importance on social media. She also added that saying what is true has never impacted her work in any way.





Talking to a news portal, Richa reportedly said that being vocal has never impacted her professionally. Personally, the actress feels she is held to higher standards than others. According to her, people expect her to be that and there is the burden of those expectations.





Elaborating further, Richa added that a lot of people tell her not to be so vocal. She feels that people are very guarded by their own private lives. They feel if they say something someone might harm them. However, the actress feels that if she is telling the truth, one should not be afraid.





Meanwhile, on the work front, she is shooting for her next project in 'Uttarakhand'. Spilling some beans on the same, the actress stated that they are all in a safe space and have been living in a hotel, working together and going on set. The actress also added that everyone is taking precautions, and no one is venturing out.

