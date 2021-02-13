Women should always invest in themselves: Shruti



Shruti Haasan has always lived life on her own terms. The truth is, we are often expected to have life all figured out marriage and career included by a certain age. But the actress, who has been seen in films across industries, tells us that she has her own checklist, which does not necessarily follow the usual norms.





Shruti says, "I introspect every day, but these expectations of ticked boxes have never applied to me. I am in the best phase of my life. I live on my terms and that's what's most important to me. My checklist is different and I am glad for what I have achieved, personally and professionally. I would also like to tell other women to make their own checklist and enjoy every moment of their unique journey."





When we asked the actress, who is in her mid-30s, what advice would she give her younger self, she says, "I am not big on advice as everyone has their own journey, but I would tell my younger self to hang on when things seem tough, with a stronger sense of self."She says, "Investing in yourself with your own vision of who you are and who you want to be leads to a balanced form of happiness." The actress says that like she doesn't adhere to a set checklist, she doesn't expect a man to have a certain set of qualities either. She adds, "To be honest, I don't spend much time thinking about the qualities a man should have. I spend more time investing in improving certain qualities that I have and eradicating the ones that don't suit my life anymore."

