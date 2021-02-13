Ron Sikder freed on bail



Ron Haque Sikder, the managing director of Sikder Group, has been granted bail after he was arrested on charges of abducting and threatening to murder a top executive of Exim Bank.





Ron, who had left Bangladesh in May last year, was apprehended on Friday upon his arrival at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport following the death of his father, bdnews24 reports. He was later produced before Dhaka's Metropolitan Magistrate Court where Judge Ashek Imam accepted his plea for bail until March 10. Ron's father Zainul Haque Sikder, chairman of Sikder Group, passed away on February 10.

