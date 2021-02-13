EU for lasting, peaceful solution



President of the European Council Charles Michel gas reaffirmed EU's continued support to Bangladesh for a lasting and peaceful solution to the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.





He said this when Ambassador Mahbub Hassan Saleh, the newly-appointed Head of Mission of Bangladesh to the EU, met him to present his Letters of Credence in Brussels on Thursday, reports UNB.





Ambassador Saleh stressed the need for Myanmar authorities to take credible measures to generate confidence among the forcibly-displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, for their safe, dignified and sustainable return to the Rakhine State. President Michel recalled his previous meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including the last one held in Madrid in December 2019. Ambassador Saleh conveyed the warm greetings of the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to the President of the European Council.





President Michel acknowledged Bangladesh's preoccupation with climate change, and noted the current Presidency of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).





Ambassador Saleh suggested establishing a dedicated bilateral platform between Bangladesh and the EU for exchanging views and working more closely to address the challenges of climate change.





He also suggested holding a CVF-EU Leaders' meeting, either in person or virtual, during the lead-up to UNFCCC COP-26 in the UK later this year. President Michel responded positively to these suggestions.





The Bangladesh Ambassador underscored the need for expanding the scope of Bangladesh-EU Partnership beyond the traditional areas of mutual interest.





President Michel expressed interest in further engaging on climate change, migration and human rights issues, among others.





Ambassador Saleh conveyed Bangladesh Prime Minister's invitation to the European Council President to visit Bangladesh at his earliest convenience.

The meeting took place following the existing health regulations in Belgium.





The Ambassador was accompanied by Md. Safiul Azam, Counsellor (Commerce) and Kaniz Fatema, First Secretary (Political), of the Mission.





