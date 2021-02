Melbourne placed under five-day lockdown

More than six million people were ordered into a snap, five-day lockdown Friday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak in Australia's second most populous state, forcing the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne to shut fans out.







The lockdown across Victoria state from midnight (1300 GMT) was ordered out of fear a small outbreak of the "hyper-infectious" UK strain of the virus would undo Australia's so-far successful battle to contain the pandemic, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said, reports AFP.





It dealt another blow to the year's first Grand Slam, which started three weeks late to allow international players to quarantine and had already welcomed tens of thousands of socially distanced fans in the biggest crowds seen in tennis since the pandemic.





Under the lockdown restrictions, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of "essential" activities like shopping and exercise, and public gatherings were prohibited. Face masks are mandatory when outside the home.







It was a devastating setback for residents and businesses who underwent a similar lockdown in and around Melbourne for more than 100 days late last year in a successful effort to contain an earlier outbreak that infected thousands and killed about 800.







Small business owners were all the more distraught as the measures come over the Valentine's Day weekend, when they were counting on big profits to help recover from the earlier lockdown.





