India win toss, bat in second Test against England





Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss on Saturday and opted to bat in the second Test against England in Chennai as they bid to level the four-match series in front of returning fans.





Kohli said that it was a “good toss to win… Day one is going to be pretty good for batting and we expect the pitch to get roughed up drastically from

day two onwards.”





All-rounder Axar Patel will make his debut for the hosts, who have left out spinners Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem.





Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes into the side, while fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested to be replaced by Mohammed Siraj.





England captain Joe Root said bowling first would be an “opportunity to take early wickets.”





England left out first Test heroes James Anderson and Dom Bess, bringing in Olly Stone to partner Stuart Broad in England’s pace attack while Moeen Ali will share spin duties with Jack Leach.





India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj





England: Joe Root (capt), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone





Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)





TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)





Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

