Brazilian envoy praises art show on Hasina

Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior



Impressed by the art exhibition on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior on Saturday said each of the artwork shows the powerful strong look of Hasina depicting her mother-like protective character.







"One thing has impressed me very much. I can see one thing the same, the look in her eyes, a penetrating strong look. It shows the character of a strong, mother-like protective person," he said after visiting the ongoing group art exhibition titled "Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History" at Cosmos Centre in the city, reports UNB.







The Ambassador said Prime Minister Hasina has a very special look in her expression and each of the artwork depicts it well capturing different stages of her life. Deputy Managing Director of Cosmos Group Masud Jamil Khan welcomed the Ambassador and briefed him about the exhibition. The Brazilian Ambassador said Cosmos Group brings him back to art and termed Cosmos as one of the greatest sponsors and supporters of art and artists in Bangladesh.







"I'm very impressed and so thankful to be here," said Ambassador Tabajara, adding that the two countries have so many things in common, so many things to share and to know about each other.







He laid emphasis on exchange of artists between the two countries to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries through art.







Masud Khan said it is necessary to recognise the huge value of art and culture to society as it works as a source of history and emotional healing.







"We [Bangladesh and Brazil] share very close relations and we both share a big interest in football as well," he said adding that art brings people together.







The exhibition is part of the year-long programme to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







"Art is something that carries the viewer through emotions and thoughts. At this troubling time of Covid-19 pandemic, art has become even more important to our society," said Masud Khan.







He said all the artworks in the exhibition are exceptional and beautiful, and they see something new every time through the photos. The Brazilian Ambassador also visited different wings of the Cosmos Group at Cosmos Centre, including Cosmos Atelier71, UNB newsroom and WildTeam office.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud formally inaugurated the group art exhibition on December 15, 2020.



Earlier, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami, Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Mohammad Reza Nafar, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien and Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui visited the art exhibition.



Gallery Cosmos in collaboration with the Cosmos Atelier71 recently hosted an art camp supported by the Cosmos Foundation on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu.







Artists Alakesh Ghosh, Ahmed Shamshuddoha, Sheikh Afzal, Nasir Ali Mamun, Bishwajit Goswami, Ratneshwar Shutradhar, Rasel Kanti, Monjur Rashid, Sourav Chowdhury, Maneek Bonik, Jayanta Sarkar, Azmol Hossain, Fida Hossain, Amit Nandi, Didarul Limon, Tamanna Afroz, Fahim Chowdhury, Miskatul Abir, Proshun Halder, Hasura Akter Rumky and Surovi Akter had participated in the camp.







The artworks produced at the camp are being showcased at the exhibition. Visitors have been advised to wear masks all the time while visiting the exhibition and maintain an appropriate distance from each other.





