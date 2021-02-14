200-year old elephant remains found in Pirgachha pond



The remains of elephant, believed to be 200-years old, have been found in a pond of Pirgachha in Rangpur. The workers who were working in the pond on Friday recovered the remains of the elephant mainly the bones of elephant. Abdur Rahman, owner of the pond, said, there was a pond before 200 years ago. But, the pond was filled up by the passage of time. For the last one month, the digging work has been started in the pond. When the workers digging the pond, they found a strong substance there. Later, they started to dig carefully and found some bones there. They also found more big bones. They identified the bones as elephant remains.







Abdul Awal, a resident of pond's shore, said, I have learnt from my grandparents that an elephant of a landlord was tied with a black berry tree. At that time, a train was passing from there whistling. Hearing the sound of whistle, the elephant jumped to the pond. The elephant was not rescued from the pond and thus the elephant died there. Later, the elephant was buried there. Since the pond is known as 'Burar Dighi'. When the news spread out all over the area, the locals rushed to the spot to see the remains of elephant.





--- AA Correspondent, Pirgachha

