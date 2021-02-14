Winter cloths distributed among older women



Manoranjan Shil Gopal, Member of Parliament of Dinajpur-1 constituency, distributed winter clothes among the older women at Godhuli Old Home of Rasulpur under Mohammadpur union of Birganj upazila in Dinajpur on Friday evening. On the occasion, Dinajpur Deputy Commissioner Md Mahmudul Alam, Birganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Kader, Kaharol Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Monirul Hassan, Birganj Police Station Officer-in-charge Abdul Motin Prodhan, Kaharul Police Station Officer-in-charge Ferdous Ali along with local political leaders and social elites were present in the program. Later, Manoranjan Shil Gopal took information about the sheltered old women in the Old Home.





--- Siddique Hossain, Dinajpur

