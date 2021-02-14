'Govt working to protect history of Garo'

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru unveils a magazine at the 130th Garo Baptist Convention (GBC) at Durgapur in Netrokona on Friday evening. -AA



State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said, the government working to protect the history and tradition of the Garo. The government is also working to develop the life standard of them.







He made these remarks at the 130th Garo Baptist Convention (GBC) at Durgapur in Netrokona on Friday evening. He said, there is a plan to make separate ministry for them including setting up 7 more academies across the country. He urged all to come forward to protect the tradition of this community. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru unveiled the cover of a magazine with history and tradition of Garo named 'Khrengaa' at the 4-day long conference.







GBC General Secretary Mrinal Kanti Sangma conducted the conference while President Shoibal Sangma was in the chair. Among others, Additional District Magistrate Narayan Chandra Barman, Awami League Central Executive Committee Member Raymond Areng, Additional Superintendent of Police Fakhruzzaman Jewel along with government high officials and local elites and dignitaries also addressed the conference.







--- Nirmolendu Sarker Babul, Durgapur

Leave Your Comments