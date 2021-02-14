BITAC holds workshop on fourth Industrial Revolution

Anir Chowdhury, Prime Minister's Office policy adviser, a2i, addresses a workshop at Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC) head office in the capital on Wednesday.



Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC) held a daylong workshop on 'Preparedness of BITAC in facing challenges of fourth Industrial Revolution' at its head office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Wednesday.





BITAC managing director Anwar Hossain Chowdhury presided over the program conducted by its director planning Md Jalal Uddin PEng where director Syed Md Ihsanul Karim delivered the welcome speech.





Industry Secretary KM Ali Azam was chief guest of the workshop where Prime Minister's Office policy adviser, a2i, Anir Chowdhury was keynote speaker, said a press release.





Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) professor Md Liakat Ali Shahjalal University of Science and Technology professor Ahmed Sayem and Ahsan Ullah University of Science and Technology professor Md Azizur Rahman were also present on the occasion.



