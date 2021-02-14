'Bangladesh achieves epoch-making success in agriculture'



Bangladesh has achieved an epoch-making success in the agriculture, fishery and livestock sectors to ensure national food security under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last 12 years.





Agriculturalists made the observation on Saturday at a pre-rally discussion organised by Rangpur unit of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at Agriculture Information Services (AIS) office in the metropolis in observance of the Krishibid Day-2021.





Later, they brought out a rally abiding by the health directives in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic from the AIS office to the Bangabandhu Square and placed wreaths at the Mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.





Presided over by Senior Members of Rangpur unit of KIB Agriculturalist Dr. Kalidas Debnath, agriculturists of different government and non-government departments, organisations, institutes and agencies attended the discussion.





President of the district unit of Bangabandhu Krishibid Parishad Agriculturalist Md. Ali Azam moderated the discussion.





Agriculturalists Faruk Zahid, Aminur Rahman, Aftab Hossain, Md. Shah Jamal Khondker, Abu Elias Mian, Fazle Rabbi, Khondker Md. Mesbahul Islam, Ahsan Habib, Md. Saiful Islam, Md. Mizanur Rahman, Abdur Rashid, among others, spoke.





Agriculturalist Md. Ali Azam discussed the pro-farmer policy of the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and enormous contribution of the agriculturalists in developing the agriculture sector and enhancing food production.





He also recalled the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for establishing proper recognition and dignity of agriculturists through raising their status to class one officers on February 13, 1973. Agriculturalist Dr. Kalidas Debnath said the agriculturists are committed to further increasing agriculture productions braving the adverse impacts of climate change and COVID-19 pandemic to ensure food security of the country.





Agriculturalist Faruk Zahid said the pro-farmers' polices of the present government is inspiring the agriculturalists and farmers in contributing maximum to achieve sustainable national food security through increasing agricultural production.





"The agriculturalists are committed to innovating newer varieties of crops for enhancing production of cereal crops, fish, meat, egg and milk for ensuring national food security to build a middle income nation by 2021 and a developed country by 2041," he said.



Leave Your Comments