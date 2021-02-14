Priyanka reveals the one difference between romance in Hollywood vs Bollywood





Actress Priyanka Chopra is making her mark in the west, one smashing project at a time. With Valentine's Day just around corner and love already filling the air the actress got candid about the difference between a Hollywood romantic drama and Bollywood romance. In an exclusive chat with Filmfare, the actress got talking about the 'language of love' and the "drama" in a s huddh desi romance that you'll never find in Hollywood. "Love is love and romcoms essentially drive the same emotions. There are not too many differences apart from language and maybe the song sequences and possibly the degree of dramatisation" Priyanka explained. "You know how we love the drama," she added. Priyanka turned cover girl for the February issue of Filmfare magazine, where she talked moves, plotted her plan for global domination, got candid about love in lockdown and more. The actress is currently in the UK filming two back-to-back projects. She is also expected to be seen next in the fourth instalment of 'The Matrix' franchise, although much about her role has been kept under wraps.

