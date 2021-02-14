Self-love needs to be expressed every single day





Bhumi Pednekar told the news portal "I think romance is all about mutual respect and love. These are the ingredients that go into making the most solid relationships in your life. A big part of me is a die-hard romantic who loves big gestures, like celebrating birthdays or key dates and making the partner feel that I care and expressing how important he is to me and vice versa." She further adds "I have been having a long and sturdy romance with my work. It's gone on for a while, and I don't seem to mind it at all. It sounds cliché, but I have not had much time to focus on anything else, which is great. Also, I am a private person, and I don't talk much about the life I lead away from the spotlight. Having said that, I do hope I am able to make some time for another kind of romance in the near future. I don't think love is something that one can simply seek and get. It happens when it has to happen, organically, and perhaps, in the most surreal way. I believe in the energies of the universe that things will happen at an appropriate juncture in life."





