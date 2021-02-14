Your family & friends must be so proud of you



Actress Deepika Padukone, who is quite active on social media, has called out a troll on Instagram who sent her abusive messages in the DMs. She took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of the chat.





Apart from sharing the screenshot, Deepika decided to give a befitting reply to the troll. Sharing the picture on her story, the actress wrote, "Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you" followed by a slow claps GIF.







Meanwhile, the 'Piku' actress recently deleted all her posts on Instagram and started afresh. Recently, she shared an adorable picture with her sister Anisha Padukone and wished her on her birthday. She also penned a beautiful note for her baby sister. She had written, "2.2.2021 Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day 'My Little One'! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance I love you!"





On the work front, Deepika has an interesting line up of films in her kitty. She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's next which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also has 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will be next seen in '83 with her husband Ranveer Singh. Apart from these films, Deepika will also be pairing up with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's next and Hrithik Roshan for 'Fighter'.

