I hope to find someone special

It's Valentine's Day tomorrow, a day marked out for all things romance. Bidita Bag shares what she would love to do on a date and her thoughts about finding love in 2021. Says the actress, "I'm not seeing anyone, I'm single, but I am looking forward to have someone special in my life. I don't know what the future has in store for me." So, what is she looking for in a partner? " Yeh sab bachpan mein hota thha na, ideal romantic partner etc," she laughs, adding, "At this age after having bitter experiences in love and break-ups, I am hopeful of finding someone, let's see. I have no particular thoughts in mind toward a partner and mere koi demands nahi hai, I just want time, and affection from my partner, Also. transparency matters a lot to me; that person has to be genuine." 'We can light candles and sit down a home, too'. If she had to go on a date, what would the ideal setting be like? Reveals Bidita, "I am mostly an outdoors person, I like to travel to different places so maybe a romantic date would be at the beach or at a hill station. But ghar pey bhi, we can just light a candle and sit together, mere koi zyada demands nahi hai." As of tomorrow, she's got no plans for Valentine's Day. "I am going to be busy and I will have just one or two hours to myself so I will just relax with my plants at home, I love greenery," she says.

