Arrest warrant against Mila



Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) has issued an arrest warrant against popular rock singer Mila and her accomplice Kim in an acid throwing case. An arrest warrant was issued on February 11 for not appearing in the case. It is learned that Parvez Sanjari, ex-husband of Mila, filed a case against Mila in the CMM court of Dhaka on September 3, 2019 on the charge of concealing marriage information.







The court directed the Pallabi Police Station to submit an investigation report on the case. The police submitted the investigation report to the court. Then, on February 2, 2020, he took the police report into account and issued a summons to Mila and her father to appear in court. On June 5, 2019, SM Nasir Uddin, the father of her ex-husband Parvez Sanjari, filed a case against musician Miller for acid attack.





Mila was acquitted in the Acid Crime Suppression Act case. The accused in the case is Kim John Peter Haldar. On October 5, 2016, singer Mila filed a case against her ex-husband Parvez Sanjari on charges of dowry and torture. Sanjari was arrested in that case. He was later released on bail. On July 11 last year, Mila filed a case against Sanjari at the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal under the Digital Security Act. The court then issued arrest warrants against them as they did not appear in court on the two scheduled dates.

