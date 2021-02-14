Spinners deny Windies control

Mehidy Hasan is pumped after getting to the 100-wicket milestone against West Indies during the day three of the second and final Test in Mirpur on Saturday. -BCB



Bangladesh spinners put on an inspirational bowling performance to deny West Indies taking a full control on the second and final Test as the home side was in a position of embarrassment after conceding a huge first innings lead on day three at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.





The spinners indeed cracked the game open, sharing three wickets among them when Bangladesh was in danger of being thrown out of the match. At stumps, West Indies reached 41-3 in its second innings, stretching their lead to 154 runs with seven wickets. Nkrumah was at the crease on 8 while nightwatchman Jomel Warrican on 2.





Bangladesh earlier conceded a 113-run lead, after being bowled out for 296 in the first innings in reply to West Indies' 409. Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 5-74, his second five-for in Test cricket. He was ably supported by fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel (3-70) and Alzarri Joseph (2-60).





Liton Das was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 71 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, fresh from his maiden century in the first test, hit 57. Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 54.





Liton and Mehidy Miraz shared a 126-run for the six wicket stand to reduce the margin of the first innings lead when West Indies looked all set for a huge lead. Cornwall was the chief reason. He strengthened West Indies' position by dismissing both of the overnight batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun, who resumed the day on 105-4.





Bangladesh began the day cautiously, keeping in the mind that they need to see out the first session without any trouble. But Cornwall had Mithun caught by Kraigg Brathwaite on 15, ending his 86-ball vigil.





Mushfiqur Rahim brought up his 22nd Test fifty, pushing Cornwall delivery toward mid-on for a single. Soon after he perished to a modest delivery of Cornwall as he tried to play a reverse sweep shot. His 54 off 015 included seven boundaries.





West Indies appeared set for a big lead but Liton and Mehidy Miraz resisted, keeping the side unscathed throughout the whole post lunch session.

Liton who looked more assured between the two, brought up his seventh Test half-century with a fierce cut past point for boundary. In the process, he also brought up his 1000 test runs in 22 matches. As the partnership grew with strength to strength, Cornwall broke through with the wicket of Liton after he clattered seven boundaries in his 133 ball-71.





Miraz's 57 came off 140 balls, with the help of six fours. Bangladesh experienced a sensational collapse after Liton's dismissal, losing their last four wickets for 15 runs including Miraz's wicket. But the spinners brought the side back on track, bowling with tight line and length on a pitch that still doesn't deteriorate as it was expected.





Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan gave the side breakthrough in the fourth over, dismissing West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (6) through a video review. Another off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz then spun one sharply to remove Shayne Moseley (7) for his 100th Test wicket as quickest Bangladeshi bowlers before left-arm spinner Taijul Islam grabbed the wicket of John Campbell, who scored 18 off 48.





Bangladesh will hope to limit West Indies lead around 250 as they are eager to draw the two-match series following their three-wicket defeat in the first Test.

Leave Your Comments