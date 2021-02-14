Diner Sheshe





"I was 5 when I saw the devastation the Kedarnath floods were causing on TV; I saw homes being washed away. The visuals haunted me. When I asked dad, 'Why is this happening?' he told me about global warming. But at school, whenever I'd ask my teachers about global warming, I was told-'It's not part of your syllabus.'



So I began reading on climate change-I became an encyclopedia! At home, I got rid of all single use plastic items; I even went for tuitions on my cycle. But, I still couldn't see Earth improving! My parents said, 'It will only improve if everyone works together!'





I've grown up watching my dad, a wildlife conservationist, file complaints and PILs over the years. When I told him I wanted to file one against the government for its inability to curb climate change, he said, 'Great, let's contact the National Green Tribunal.'





I was 9 when I filed the complaint; it said-'I urge the government to prepare a carbon budget and create a national climate recovery plan.' I was finally hopeful! But after 2 years, my plea was rejected. I was disappointed but on the flip side, the complaint put me and the cause in the spotlight.







So I decided to put the attention I was getting to good use and began teaching students about the impact of climate change. I saw them having those 'Whoa, what, really?' moments after every session! So together, my classmates and I made our school plastic free and even stopped shopkeepers from using plastic bags. We were so motivated!





Once, a girl was about to throw a chips packet out of our bus window. I stopped her and said, 'Don't, the environment hasn't done anything to you for you to pollute it.' She lost her temper and threw the packet in front of me. My classmates came to my support; it made the girl pick up the packet and throw it in the dustbin.







Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments