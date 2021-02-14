Noted journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies



Eminent journalist Shaheen Reza Noor, former news and executive editor of The Daily Ittefaq and son of martyred journalist Sirajuddin Hossain has passed away. He was 66.





He breathed his last at a hospital in Canada's Vancouver at 10:40am Bangladesh time on Saturday. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer and other physical complications. He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his death. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at the death of Shaheen Reza Noor. In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





Noor, a permanent member of the National Press Club, was born on 21 September in 1954 in Sharshuna village of Magura.





In November of 1983, Shaheen joined the daily Ittefaq as an apprentice sub- editor. Later, he served in various positions in the Bengali newspaper for a long time.





He was deeply associated with many other organizations including Bangladesh-India Friendship Association, Muktijoddha Sanghati Parishad, Sector Commanders Forum.







