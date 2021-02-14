'All people will get vaccine'



All people of Bangladesh will get Covid-19 vaccine gradually as the country received the jabs earlier than many countries in the world, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque MP. He came up with the assurance while addressing a program in Manikganj on Saturday.





The minister said, "The development of the country has been continuing as present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in power." The Minister said the civic amenities for the people of Manikganj Municipality must be increased as the government has taken up massive development programs for the local bodies.

Leave Your Comments