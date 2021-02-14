Police foil BNP rally

Police charge batons to disperse BNP activists in front of the National Press Club on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman



Police foiled a rally organized by the BNP protesting the government's decision to strip its founder Ziaur Rahman's gallantry title 'Bir Uttam'. The rally, jointly organized by the party's Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units, began in front of the National Press Club around 10 am on Saturday.





Clashes broke out at the rally after police baton charged to disperse the BNP supporters and leaders. The protesters retaliated by hurling brickbats at law enforcers.





The government announced the decision to revoke the gallantry title conferred on the late military ruler and wartime sector commander Zia, citing his defiance of the constitution, assisting the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in fleeing the country and posting them on important state positions, as reasons for the move. 'Bir Uttam' is the second-highest award for individual gallantry in Bangladesh after 'Bir Sreshtha'.





Aggrieved at the decision, the BNP announced called protest rallies in every district on Saturday in protest.





Aman and Nazimuddin Alam, took shelter in the Jatiya Press Club. They left the Press Club around 12:50pm as the situation became normal. Contacted, Mamunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said BNP leaders and activists were holding the rally blocking roads without police permission since morning.





"We allowed them to hold the programme though they didn't take permission. As the rally ended, we urged them to allow moving vehicles clearing the road, but they attacked us without any provocation. Later, we brought the situation under control," he said.

