Army chief returns home



After wrapping up his official trip to the United Nations, the chief of Bangladesh Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed returned home on Friday morning. General Aziz left Dhaka for the United States on January 29 following an invitation by his US counterpart, said a press release of Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.





General Aziz met senior officers of the US Army and visited various military installations and training facilities during his visit.





He also met different important personalities related to UN peacekeeping mission, said the press release. On February 2, he visited the deputy assistant secretary to the Office of the Secretary of Defence for Policy South and Southeast Asia and the representative of Defense Security Cooperation.

