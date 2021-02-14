'BNP creates barriers on path of democracy'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP is creating obstacles on the path of the country's democratic advancement.





He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference at his official residence in Dhaka on Saturday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP is doing anti-election politics on one hand and it is continuing its efforts to spread propaganda and hatch conspiracy against the government and the state on the other hand. That is why the country's democracy is facing obstacles repeatedly."







About BNP's allegation that the government is scripting the history of Liberation War as per its will, Quader said actually the anti-liberation forces under the leadership of BNP had distorted the country's history.





But now the new generation has got the opportunity to know the true history of the country, including the Liberation War, as the AL government remains in power, he said.





The minister said nobody has the right to make questionable the settled issues of the Liberation War.







