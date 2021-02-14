President, PM urge coast guard to ensure security in coastal areas



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday hoped that the members of the Coast Guard would work with sincerity and honesty to ensure foolproof security of the country's maritime and coastal regions.





In separate messages on the eve of the 26th anniversary of Bangladesh Coast Guard and "Coast Guard Day-2021", they also lauded the role of the members of the Coast Guard in maintaining security of the country's waterways and resisting smuggling and human trafficking, reports BSS.





President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said, "Since its inception, Bangladesh Coast Guard has been playing an active role in protecting the law and order in maritime boundaries, coastal areas, fisheries and forest resources. The force is also working relentlessly in preventing infiltration, human trafficking, smuggling and piracy in the coastal areas of the country".





He said it has been possible to bring down the rate of piracy in Chattogram Port to almost zero due to continuous operation of coast guard in the outer anchorage of the port. The coast guard has also been playing important role in protecting the national resource hilsha fish, he added.





The President said the incumbent government has taken massive steps to turn the Coast Guard into a two-dimensional force by 2030.





In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the coast guard has been playing important role in expediting the activities of Blue Economy along with protecting the security in the country's coastal region.





She said the coast guard started working when Awami League came to power in 1996 when the government handed over two patrol-ships and two relief boats. The government also gave adequate funds for the development of the coast guard, she added.





The Prime Minister said the government with the help of friendly nations and organizations gave the coast guard 25 metal shark boats, six defender boats and ten 10-meter rescue boats. The government will soon give the coast guard 20-meter rescue boat with four portable pollution control equipment and ten 10-meter rescue boats, she added.





The Prime Minister hoped that the coast guard would perform their duties with patriotism, sincerity and courage and contribute to implement 'Vision 2041' and Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 of the government.





The president and the premier also wished the Coast Guard Day a success and greeted its members on the occasion.





