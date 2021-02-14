Gen Z breaks out from Suu Kyi's shadow

A young generation of political activists critical of Suu Kyi's leadership is now setting the political agenda. -Agency



The slight, mild-mannered mayor who was detained briefly alongside key Myanmar office holders during the Feb 1 military coup had tendered his resignation. But he refused to go quietly.





On Facebook, Dr Ye Lwin uploaded a profile picture of himself doing a three-finger salute, a symbol now widely adopted by Myanmar nationals denouncing the military regime. Then he packed his bags - expecting to be arrested again.





On Tuesday (Feb 9), he was detained alongside members of the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) party, former office holders, election commission members, civil servants boycotting work and even a prominent astrologer who posted online a hex against "forces supporting the dictator".





As of Friday, over 300 people have been detained in relation to the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, reports ST.





That number is expected to climb as the regime continues its nightly raids on dissidents after 8pm, when residents in Yangon, Mandalay and several other parts of Myanmar are forced to stay indoors by the 8pm to 4am curfew.





Locals have pushed back. They bang pots and pans when they spot security forces entering their ward, alerting neighbors who rush out onto the street to try to protect targeted dissidents.



They also live-stream the entire process.





Two weeks after the power grab by commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing, thousands of people in Asean's poorest country continue to defy a public-gathering ban to protest on the streets, while a growing civil disobedience movement has disrupted rail and aviation operations, border trade, and threatens its healthcare system.





The senior general has justified his one-year state of emergency by alleging massive fraud in the Nov 8 election that gave the NLD a sweeping second victory. Now, he is courting ethnic minority politicians to bolster a new government that is widely expected to last beyond that.





But as he dusts off a playbook which kept the military in power for five decades prior to 2010, he faces stiff resistance from a new breed of young activists now freed from the shadow of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.





The 75-year-old state counsellor has been held incommunicado since Feb 1. She has been charged with breaching Myanmar's import-export law over six allegedly illegal walkie-talkies found in her possession.





It is unclear if more charges may be laid against her, after the military raided the NLD's headquarters in Yangon on Feb 9. According to the Irrawaddy journal, the NLD's savings passbooks were seized, and its closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and computer servers destroyed.





While Suu Kyi remains revered by the majority of Myanmar's population, the NLD in recent years had been stultified by her top-down management style and her first-term government was criticized for ignoring the wishes of ethnic minorities.





With Suu Kyi silenced, a young generation of political activists critical of her leadership is now setting the political agenda.







