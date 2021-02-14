Waller-Bridge and Glover to remake Mr and Mrs Smith





Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover are going to star in a reboot of 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith.





The original movie, about two married assassins who are ordered to kill each other, starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - and led to the actors forming a real-life relationship.





It will now be remade as a series on Amazon Prime, and released next year.





Fleabag star Waller-Bridge and Atlanta actor Glover will also be executive producers on the show.





"Talk about the dream team!" Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said. "Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world.





"It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team."









Both Waller-Bridge and Glover are multi-award-winning actors and writers - Waller-Bridge for the BBC Three series Fleabag in particular, and Glover for his TV comedy-drama Atlanta. Glover has also won multiple music awards for his performances under his musical stage name, Childish Gambino.





When it was released, the original Mr and Mrs Smith had mixed reviews. While the Washington Post called it "a kicky, twisted thrill ride", San Francisco Chronicle critic Mick LaSalle called it "glossy, but awful".





Leave Your Comments