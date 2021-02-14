Two killed in Sylhet road accident





Two people were killed after a truck plunged into a canal from a bridge in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet early Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Ebadur Rahman, the driver of the truck, and Russel Ahmed, the driver’s assistant, both hailing from Jaintiapur.





Police said the accident occurred around 5:30am on Sylhet-Tamabil road at Damri Bridge.





The soil-laden truck fell into a canal from Damri Bridge, killing two people on the spot, said Mohamamd Ibrahim, officer-in-charge of Jointapur Police Station.





On information, police and fire service members recovered the bodies with the help of locals around 7:30am.









Leave Your Comments