Diner Sheshe





"My marriage of 5 years ended with my wife cheating on me multiple times; I only found out when I caught her red-handed with our neighbor. After, I saw her chats where she'd been sexting and meeting with men-this was after she sedated me every other night through my food. Still, she denied it all. But then, I found a red slap mark on our son's back. 'Amma hit me when I told her I wanted to meet Thatha-Paatti', he said. That was it-the next day, I filed for divorce; Srivatsan, our son, chose to stay with me.





I was devastated-in 6 months, our lives turned upside down; Shrivastan was 4. For the first 2 months, he'd wake up kicking and crying at night. I'd put him on my lap and sing him to sleep. He even refused to eat-we discovered later that my ex-wife even sedated his food when she brought other men home. He knew something was wrong; he'd feel drowsy and anxious. Because of this, he started fearing food. So I'd make him eat by telling him stories to divert his attention. As time passed by, he revealed how his mother used to kick him, even bite him if he didn't listen to her. This once, when I was at work, Srivatsan had woken up to find his mother with another man. She'd threatened him-'You'll never meet your father if you utter a word'; my son was traumatized.





So I decided to move in with my parents thinking that he'd heal better with his Thatha-Paatti. There, I'd wake up early to cook for him, bathe him and teach him. On days I couldn't work from home, my parents looked after him. They felt terribly guilty-'We arranged this rishta...it's our fault,' my mother would say.

But we helped each other get out of it. I put Srivatsan into a new school-side by side, we both began therapy. Our life is getting back on track now-Srivatsan and I go to the park every evening and then do our homework. And every weekend, we have movie nights!





Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments