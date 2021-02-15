Worldwide waffling





Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "optimistic" ahead of announcing his lockdown easing road map in England on 22 February.It comes as scientists warn against lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly, even if the vaccination programme remains on target.The government is hoping to have offered vaccinations to 15 million people by Monday.So far, 14 million people in the UK have had at least one dose.Mr Johnson said "we have to be cautious" and said his top priority was to be able to reopen schools in England on 8 March.After schools, the government would look to open non-essential retail and then the hospitality sector.



On the eve of a verdict in Donald J. Trump's Senate trial, one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him confirmed on Friday night that the top House Republican, Representative Kevin McCarthy, told her that the former president had sided with the mob during a phone call as the Jan. 6 Capitol attack unfolded.In a statement on Friday night, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, Republican of Washington, recounted a phone call relayed to her by Mr. McCarthy of California, the minority leader, in which Mr. Trump was said to have sided with the rioters, telling the top House Republican that members of the mob who had stormed the Capitol were "more upset about the election than you are."









Britain's University of Oxford said Saturday it will test the impact of its Covid-19 vaccine on children, becoming the first developer to trial whether its coronavirus shot is effective in young people. The trial will assess the "safety and immune responses" in children and young adults aged between 6 and 17 of the vaccine it developed with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the university said in a statement. The trial, which will enroll 300 volunteers will take place in three English cities, London, Southampton and Bristol, the statement added.



The inoculations are expected later in February, it said. "While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial.











Prime Minister Narendra Modi "wants to hand over" India's agriculture business to his "two friends", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Saturday. While addressing back-to-back rallies in Rajasthan, the former Congress president did not shy away from reiterating his stance on the farm laws and the ongoing farmers' agitation.In what sounded like a rerun of the speech he made in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said 40 per cent of India's population is engaged in agriculture.He went on to add that he will now formally request the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman to observe two-minutes of silence as a mark of respect for the protesting farmers who reportedly lost their lives.



