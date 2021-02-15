What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star batsman and wicket keeper Mushfiqur Rahim shared a picture on his FB page with a caption "50* and need to keep going strong". The picture has received plenty of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comment. "Fifty doesn't Count hereNeed 200" Emam Hasan, fb









Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Siam Ahmed sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Wow!" Rana Chowdury , Fb











Facebook userJisa Reno posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo caption includes, "The Sun is up and the Sky is blue". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "So beautiful"Sujit Roy, fb











Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Tanjin Tisha posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Saree from Florine".The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Happy valentines dear" Md Shimon Uddin, fb



Leave Your Comments