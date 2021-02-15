Mancha claims renaming Zia hall of DU



Muktijuddho Mancha, a platform claiming to represent the interest of freedom fighters' descendants, has demanded to change the name of Dhaka University's (DU) MuktijuddhaZiaur Rahman Hall to BirMuktijoddha Hall. They made the demand from a human-chain and protest rally at the foot of the university's anti-terror Raju sculpture on Sunday.





Their two other demands are to revoke gallantry awards of those freedom fighters, later who were directly or indirectly involved with Bangabandhu's assassination and to form a highly powerful inquiry commission to bring the names of the remaining masterminds behind the August 15 massacre to bring them to justice. Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of Muktijuddha Mancha said, "Zia was the real culprit behind the murder of Bangabandhu and his family and that is proved by the court. Zia blocked the path of justice by adding "Indemnity Ordinance" in the constitution so that the murderer of the father of the nation would not be brought to justice."



From the human-chain, Bulbul demanded renaming of MuktijuddhaZiaur Rahman Hall to BirMuktijuddha Hall. There should be no sign of the mastermind of Bangabandhu's assassination in Dhaka University premises, Bulbul furthered Additionally, Bulbul welcomed the recommendation of The JatiyaMuktijoddha Council or JAMUKA to suspend the gallantry award of the liberation war heroes including former military ruler Ziaur Rahman because of his supportive attitude to the assassinators.





