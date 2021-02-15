'Govt working to make country poverty free'



Sirajganj Deputy Commissioner Dr Faruq Ahmed said, the incumbent government is working hard to make the country free from poverty.







He said, the government believes the freedom of speech to all this is why, the mass-media has got huge scope to play vital role in context of country's development by providing fair and real reports from all sectors. He came up with these remarks while addressing the inaugural function of Jagobangla Television Channel's district office in Sirajganj on Sunday.





On the occasion of the 4th founding anniversary and inauguration of online TV Channel Jagobangla, a discussion meeting was held at the conference room of Muktijoddha complex in the town. Golam Mostafa Jibon, Consultant Editor of The Daily Industry, presided over the meeting.







Among others, freedom fighter Advocate Bimol Kumar Das, journalist Helal Ahmed, Jagobangla TV Channel's Chairman Faruq Hossain Biplob, Managing Director R Islam Chowdhury, Upazila Education Officer Apple Mahmud with local journalists were present in the event. Golalm Mostafa Jibon, Consultant Editor of Daily Industry, demanded the government to ensure getting vaccinated to all appreciated media activists and their family members as frontline fighters in the society so that they can be saved from infection of the deadly coronavirus.





--- Sirajul Islam Shishir, Sirajganj

