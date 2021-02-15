'Govt working for welfare of freedom fighters'

Former Law Minister Abdul Matin Khasru addresses an inauguration program of a complex constructed for freedom fighters at Brahmanpara in Cumilla on Saturday. -AA



Former Law Minister Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru said on Saturday that the government is working for the welfare of freedom fighters. He made this remark during the inaugural program of Muktijoddha Complex at Brahmanpara upazila under Cumilla district. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque inaugurated the building through a video conference. Abdul Matin Khasru informed that a three-storied Muktijoddha Complex will be built up in each of the 470 upazilas of all the districts across Bangladesh.





The Muktijoddha Complex in Brahmanpara was implemented by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) at a cost of 2 crore 4 lakh 51 thousand taka. Abdul Matin Khasru referred to freedom fighters as the greatest sons of the soil. The program was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Fauzia Siddiqua.



The program was attended by Muktijoddha Council Director General Jahurul Islam Rohel, LGED Executive Engineer Khandaker Asaduzzaman, freedom fighter Abdul Bari, freedom fighter MA Mannan, freedom fighter Rabiul Hossain, freedom fighter Moqbul Hossain, Upazila Parishad Chairman MA Zaher and some other invited guests.





---Johirul Haque Rasel, Cumilla

