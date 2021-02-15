Romance is to snuggle up in bed and watch something together



Valentine's Day is here and it's a reason to celebrate all things love! We asked Aahana Kumra what her idea of romantic date is. Says the actress, "My idea of a romantic date is to snuggle up in bed, order food and watch something together. I don't like to do something lavish. I also don't really like to go out much. I'm a home bird and I would love to just have food delivered home or cook something easy and watch something cute. For me, spending time with someone special is far more important than doing something elaborate. That doesn't work for me."





'The meaning of Valentine's Day is changing a lot'. The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly put a strain on relationships, what with the lockdown in 2020 and the social distancing rules that continue today, too. Has she felt the same way? She says, "It depends upon what relationship you are in. I feel that people who have been in relationships for years and understand each other, that matters the most. You need to understand more from each other more than expect from each other. The problem with todays' generation - and even all of us, I'm not just talking about the younger lot - is that there is more expectation than understanding, less understanding not just from the other person, but also from each other. It's also why relationships are falling apart.





The reason why our parents' marriages have lasted so long is that they have that understanding. The meaning of Valentine's Day is changing a lot and quite rapidly." What is her plan for the day, we ask. "I'm going my family for a Sunday brunch and I am quite happy about it, I'm so happy to do that. They're my true love and are the people who will support me no matter what happens and that's what true love is all about," she adds.





