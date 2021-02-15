I gave Himalaya the strength to propose me



Bhagyashree won hearts when she played Salman Khan's lady love in 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. But soon after, she bid adieu to the glamorous world of showbiz to begin her off screen love story with businessman Himalaya Dassani, with whom she tied the knot in 1990.





On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Bhagyashree opened up about their relationship and told ETimes that her husband Himalaya was definitely the more romantic one. "Even now, on my birthday, I find flowers in all the places in the house-cupboard, bathroom, kitchen, everywhere! It is a very old-school kind of romance, not the new-age kind," she gushes. Bhagyashree and Himalaya had attended the same school and almost grew up together. While she is showered with love all the time, what was the most romantic gesture she has ever made for her beau? "To give him the strength to propose to me, I told him, 'Main naa nahi bolungi, bas pooch lena' (I will not say 'no', just ask me)," she quips.



Speaking about how the definition of romance has changed over the years, the actress adds, "When you talk about obsessive romance of present times, at that time it was more like 'possession romance'. It was like both of us were young, always together, so there was that fear of the other person leaving the relationship. When you grow older, you develop a more mature bond. We literally grew up together, we were together since our teenage days. So, there are a lot of aspects that come into your life where you share a different kind of life and grow up together understanding what the other person wants."





Concluding with the definition of a perfect relationship, Bhagyashree shares, "I think a perfect relationship is when you can be together in the same room, not even have a conversation and yet feel the other person's presence and feel beautiful about it. That's what matters. It is not important to keep talking all the time. How much can you speak to the same person anyway?"





