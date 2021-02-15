Sandra Bullock's The Lost City of D to release in 2022



The romantic comedy The Lost City of D from directors Adam and Aaron Nee starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, has gotten a release date from Paramount Pictures. The movie is expected to hit theaters on April 15, 2022. Deadline describes the film as a "Romancing The Stone-style" romantic comedy. The Lost City of D centers on a reclusive romance author (Bullock) who was convinced nothing could be worse than being trapped on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum) until a kidnapping attempt sweeps the both of them into a cutthroat jungle adventure, revealing that life can be so much stranger and much more romantic than any of her paperback fictions.







The idea for the film's story came from Seth Gordon, who is also producing it under his Exhibit A Films banner. Dana Fox wrote the script. She wrote the screenplay for movies like Isn't Romantic starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth and How to be Single starring Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson.





The Nee brothers directed films like He-Man and the Masters of the Universe for Netflix. However, they are best known for their 2015 comedy-adventure Band of Robbers, a modern-day retelling of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, who have now grown into men still searching for the hidden treasure.





Tatum is currently in the middle of filming America: The Motion Picture. Bullock is presently filming Bullet Train that stars Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

