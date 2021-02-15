Afsana Mimi to direct BTV series Sayongkal



Noted actress Afsana Mimi is back to take the role of a director with BTV's latest drama series titled Sayongkal. The drama series is based on Shawkat Ali's novel Dakshinayaner Din and the screenplay has been jointly written by Mansur Rahman Chanchal and Afsana Mimi.





Produced by El Ruma Akhter, the drama series will be aired on BTV on February 14. The series will telecast every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 9:00pm. Apart from Afsana Mimi, the drama series stars Khairul Alam Sabuj, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Sanjida Preeti, Zinat Sanu Swagata, Shahadat Hossain, Shams Sumon, FA Naeem, Sushoma Sarkar and others in pivotal roles.





While talking about the drama series Afsana Mimi said, "BTV's Director General wanted us to adapt dramas from literary works. When I suggested him to put forward a modern-day adaptation of Shawkat Ali's novel Dakshinayaner Din he was quite pleased with the idea. BTV aired the drama Dakshinayaner Din some 30 to 35 years ago on the channel. Our main goal to adapt the series was to showcase a modern-day twist to the favourite novel so that the new generation of viewers can relate," Mimi also said.





Sayongkal portrays the ups and downs of a middle class family as it passes through the phase of love, struggle and sorrows. It is set during the 90's period and while the time period has been changed the characters have been kept the same. Some new characters have also been added to the drama series.





The drama series has been shot at the beautiful locations of Arts Building of Dhaka University, Charukola, Modhumita cinema hall, Beauty Boarding, Dhaka Medical College, Uttara and BTV studios, Mimi added.





Afsana Mimi's directorial debut Bondhon on Ekushey TV was quite popular among the masses. Her other notable directorial projects includes Kachher Manush, Doll's House and Poush Faguner Pala among others.

